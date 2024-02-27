Dubai: Win prizes, cars as you watch officials battle it out during Gov Games

KT Photos: Nandini Sircar

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 4:53 PM

Spectators now have the chance to win thrilling prizes, including several cars, simply by visiting the Gov Games 2024.

Dubai is set to welcome teams from around the world for the eagerly anticipated kick-off of the fifth edition of the games on Thursday.

This year’s Gov Games will be staged at Dubai Festival City from February 29 to March 3, where participants will compete for the grand prize.

Meanwhile, organisers highlighted even spectators have the opportunity to vie for thrilling prizes through a number of on-the-spot games and quizzes.

Budoor Ali, Communication Director, Gov Games Organizing on Tuesday said: “We have several grand prizes for visitors as well. We have three Jeep cars for the spectators. Therefore, we extend the opportunity to everyone to come and join us. We also offer engagement activities for participants, involving asking questions related to the games, with opportunities to win instant prizes. We have a variety of attractive prizes available for them.”

During a media tour on Tuesday, journalists were given insight into a range of obstacle courses and games, such as House of Cards, pushing the sled, and the human ladder, among others.

Earlier, the qualifying rounds showcased intense competition from all participating teams, which saw teams going head-to-head in the challenge hosted in Damac Hills 2 Dubai. They will now compete in the finals over the course of three days.

Introduction of Junior Gov Games category

Marwan bin Essa, Director of Gov Games, said: “The obstacle and the mechanisms change in Gov Games every year. The rules are the same, but the obstacles and the strategies keep on changing for the players. They train differently. We have seen big corporates coming together just to form teams and participate. If one goes back to the first two editions, we only had the government sector. Now the private sector is our big partner.”

The upcoming edition is set to be the largest so far, encompassing 194 teams in different categories. A noteworthy addition to the line-up is the introduction of the Junior Gov Games category, catering to participants aged 10 to 13. This new category aims to instil and foster values of teamwork and personal development among young individuals. On the championship's final day, these young competitors will participate in a series of seven challenges specifically crafted to assess their abilities in a manner suitable for their age group.

He added, “When we launched in 2018, we wanted to show people how the government works. They work as a team and strategise. The government and the private sector go hand-in-hand and they work together to achieve various goals. So, the obstacles in Gov Games symbolis e the obstacles that employees face during work. Then people and departments come together to solve these problems. Gov Games is all about team spirit and people collaborating.”

The participants in the Battle of the Government comprise 84 men's and 28 women's teams from government entities, while the Battle of the Community tournament involves 28 competing teams. The Battle of the Cities features 28 teams from global cities and 28 finalists from the Junior Gov Games.

All of these contestants will confront a series of physically and mentally challenging tasks designed to push the boundaries of endurance and team work.

Additionally, significant cash prizes await the winners. The top teams in the adult categories stand to win a grand prize of Dh500,000, with second and third place receiving Dh250,000 and Dh150,000, respectively.

Junior competitors also have prizes at stake, with the first-place team awarded Dh70,000, the runner-up Dh56,000, and the third-place team Dh36,000.

