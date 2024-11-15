Dubai: Win 24K gold-plated Tesla Cybertruck in raffle draw

Who wants to ride the region’s first 24K gold-plated Cybertruck? This is up for grabs for the winner of Dubai’s Gold Souk Extension draw.

According to organisers, for every Dh500 spent at participating outlets from November 14 to December 29, shoppers can earn one raffle ticket for a chance to win the iconic electric vehicle known for its futuristic design.

The actual price of the gold-plated Cybertruck was not mentioned, but a brand new car – without gold plating – is about Dh490,000 in the market.

Dubai Gold Souk Extension is part of the Deira Enrichment Project, and home to around 300 shops.