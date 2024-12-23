Dubai: Up to 90% discounts in these malls during 12-hour mega sale on December 26

Photo: Supplied

For 12 hours on Thursday, Dubai residents and visitors will have a chance to indulge in shopping and enjoy discounts of up to 90 per cent in all Majid Al Futtaim malls across the emirate.

Over 100 luxury, international, and local brands, including fashion, electronics, cosmetics, and home goods will be part of exclusive deals and bargains in this mega sale that will kick off the 30th anniversary of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Malls participating in this sale, scheduled from 10am to 10pm, are Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha, and My City Centre Al Barsha.

The event also will see exciting promotions like the Play & Win activation at select malls. Shoppers spending Dh300 or more can participate via the SHARE app for chances to win high-value prizes such as Apple Macbook Air, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Asus Notebook.

The wider DSF Sale Season runs from December 26, 2024 to 2 February 2, 2025, offering discounts of up to 75% across Dubai's malls and shopping districts.