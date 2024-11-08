Dubai: UFC champion Khabib, India's Sania Mirza to attend Sports Retreat

Photos: File

A number of top sports stars Khabib Nurmagomedov, the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), former world No.1 doubles player India's Sania Mirza, have confirmed their participation for the ‘Dubai Sports Retreat’.

The Retreat will be held at the Museum of the Future under the slogan ‘Dubai: The First Sports Destination’, on Tuesday, November 12.

