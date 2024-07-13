Dubai: Travellers enjoy extra time as some flights delayed during DXB's 'busiest weekend'

People prefer to live in Sharjah because the schools in Dubai are just half an hour away
Dubai residents are heeding the authorities' advisory about the peak travel season: Many arrive at the airport at least four hours before their flights. Not only are they beating check-in queues, they also get time to relax at the lounges as some flights are delayed.
Mohammed Omar, for example, was already on his way to the airport by 12pm for a 5.40pm flight.
"When I was leaving, I received a message from the carrier that my flight had been delayed. It is an inconvenience, though I got time to relax and ease last-minute travel anxiety," said Omar, who was flying to Dabolim Airport in the Indian state of Goa.
Traffic at the emirate's airports was projected to peak this weekend, July 12-14, with an estimated 840,000 passing through the terminals of Dubai International (DXB).
July 13 was anticipated to be the single busiest day at the airport, with 286,000 travellers expected. On average, the airport is handling approximately 274,000 travellers daily during the peak period.
Those travelling are advised to leave home well in advance to beat the traffic, avoid long lines, and accommodate extended security checks.
Mohammed Shareef, who was flying to Kozhikode on the busiest day at the airport, made sure he was well prepared. He was at the airport by 9am for a 1pm trip, but his flight was delayed by about 90 minutes.
"Reaching the airport early was beneficial for me as there was a heavy rush. I had an important task to finish in Calicut (now known as Kozhikode), but by the time I reach, the business establishment will be closed, and I will have to carry it forward only on Monday. Now, I am using the extra time to enjoy the airport's offerings and take a moment to unwind,” Shareef said.
Newlyweds Mohammed Elshami and Aya Kamal, who live in Sharjah, were excited to leave for their vacation in Cyprus. They arrived at Terminal 1 at 9am for their flight, which was initially scheduled for 12.40pm but was moved to 2.30pm.
“I could feel the rush at the airport even in the morning; it was busier than usual,” said Elshami. “With our flight delayed, we see this as an opportunity to extend our time at DXB T1."
"We are going on a vacation, and the delay has not bothered us much,” he added.
Some residents who are travelling in the next three days packed their bags well in advance.
“Last-minute travel anxiety is unavoidable. But I am making sure I am well ready a day ahead,” said Jamie Hassan, an Abu Dhabi resident who will be flying out of Dubai to Spain on Sunday.
“My flight is scheduled at 3.30am on Sunday and I am planning to leave Abu Dhabi at 5pm and reach Terminal 3 before 7.30pm,” said Hassan.
To avoid hassles and ensure a smooth travel journey during the peak, here are some tips:
