Dubai travel: Air India cancels flights, Etihad resumes scheduled operations

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 1:23 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 3:12 PM

Dubai Airports on Friday extended the temporary limiting of inbound flights to Dubai International (DXB) airport due to operational challenges in the aftermath of torrential rains this week.

While Emirates suspended check-in for passengers transiting from Dubai, FlyDubai, too cancelled some flights to readjust its schedule.

AIr India has also announced cancellation of flights to and from Dubai.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways announced the resumption of scheduled operations after disruptions following the recent challenging weather conditions in the country.

However, departures at the Dubai Airports will continue to operate as scheduled.

“Dubai Airports is endeavouring to do its best to support passengers at Dubai International impacted by travel delays due to the recent unprecedented weather conditions the UAE experienced.

"However, due to the ongoing disruption, and to assist the effectiveness of recovery, DXB is temporarily limiting the number of inbound flights from 12 pm on April 19 for 48 hours. Departures will continue to operate,” said the statement on Friday afternoon.

Around 1,244 flights were cancelled in the first two days after the torrential rains. Many inbound flights, too, have been cancelled.

Earlier in the day, Emirates announced suspending check-in for all customers in its network travelling with onward connections through Dubai until 2359hrs [GMT] on April 19 to support operations recovery from the recent bad weather at its Dubai hub.

Passengers already in Dubai and in transit will continue to be processed for their flights, it said

Flydubai said it has adjusted its schedule for Friday and there have been further flight cancellations due to operational challenges after massive flooding at Dubai International (DXB) airport last Tuesday.

It asked passengers to check the status of their flight before they leave for the airport.

“We are working hard to minimise any disruption to our passengers’ travel schedules and are coordinating with all parties at the airport. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the operational challenges,” the airline’s spokesperson said.

Etihad Airways has announced the resumption of scheduled operations, stating that some flights experienced delays on April 16-17 due to the rainy weather conditions in Abu Dhabi, WAM reported.

The airline has advised passengers to check their flight schedules on the airline's website.

Meanwhile, Air India announced cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport. "We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume. Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets for travel till April 21, 2024 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation," the airlines posted on X.

The services of India's budget carrier IndiGo have also been impacted.

“Flights to/from Dubai are impacted due to airport restrictions and operational challenges caused by bad weather. Please keep track of your flight status before leaving for the airport,” IndiGo posted on X.

The Indian Embassy, in a statement issued earlier, urged Dubai-bound Indian passengers to reschedule non-essential trips.

Inputs from: Waheed Abbas and Ashwani Kumar

