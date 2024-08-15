Dubai: Traffic snarls reported due to construction work on iconic roundabout

British police say there is nothing to indicate that events in Vienna would impact the five appearances at Wembley Stadium
Motorists in Dubai were stuck in slow-moving traffic and were hit with delays on a major road on Thursday during the peak rush hour of the morning, when many are headed out to work.
The gridlock was on a patch on Al Qudra road, running parallel to the Town Square area at around 10.30am.
A KT reader said the congestion was due to construction work taking place on the iconic Al Qudra Cycle roundabout, where the cycles placed on two poles have been reportedly dismantled.
As per Google Maps, the traffic jam is set to cause delays over 15 minutes which was first reported at around 7am.
