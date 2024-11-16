Dubai: Traffic flow gets better around Al Mawakeb school; just 5 minutes to drop-off students

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced introducing road improvements around Al Mawakeb School that contribute to cutting the time parents take between arriving to drop-off students and departing from 15 minutes to just 5 minutes.

Traffic flow has also been organized around the school and the authority also introduced an additional parking area and awareness campaigns to mark designated student drop-off points.

The initiative comes in line with efforts to ensure the safety of students and parents and to manage school zones across the emirate, RTA added on X.