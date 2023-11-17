UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns of delay on Sheikh Zayed Road due to heavy rain

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and strictly observe traffic rules

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
File photo
File photo

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 7:56 AM

Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 8:19 AM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has warned motorists of an expected delay on the emirate's arterial highway Sheikh Zayed Road.

Morning drivers may encounter pools of rainwater on the highway due to the unstable weather conditions.

Taxing to X, the authority advised motorists to use alternative routes like Al Khail Road.

Videos shared on Instagram show waterlogging on a street adjoining the Sheikh Zayed Road:

The RTA’s emergency team is currently working to restore smooth traffic flow.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE