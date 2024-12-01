Sun, Dec 01, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 29, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns motorists of delays on 2 major roads due to Rugby 7s event

Motorists have been advised to plan their trips accordingly

Published: Sun 1 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM

Updated: Sun 1 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM

Top Stories

The Roads and Transport Authority informed commuters of expected delays on two major roads in the city on Sunday.

Travellers can expect delays on Dubai-Al Ain Road and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road from 10am to 12am.

The advisory comes as the Emirates Airline Rugby 7s event takes place in Dubai's Seven's Stadium. Motorists have been advised to plan their trips accordingly.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:



Next Story