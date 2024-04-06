Dubai traffic alert: Police warn motorists of accident on major road

India, one of the world’s largest onion-exporting countries, banned exports of the commodity due to an increase in domestic markets
Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on the city's arterial road.
The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road near Manara Street. The accident occurred on the road heading towards World Trade Centre.
Dubai Police has asked motorists to use alternative routes.
The UAE capital has lined up several activities to enjoy with family and friends during the longest break of the year
Dubai Metro will have extended operating hours during Eid Al Fitr, RTA announces
Those taking the bus in the emirate can expect more frequent trips as the authority expands its service fleet to 789
Top diplomats from Eqypt and Qatar recently held separate farewell dinners in her honour
The Emirates reiterated its call for a two-state solution and urged Arab countries to intensify work to achieve peace in the region
Despite an expected increase in wages this year, for some employees the prospect remains a distant dream
Latest astronomical calculations predict when the crescent Moon is likely to be spotted