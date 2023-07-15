Dubai traffic alert: Police issue warning of obstruction on key road

The authority urged motorists to take caution

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 7:22 PM

The Dubai Police has urged motorists to take caution following a traffic obstruction on a key road in the emirate.

The authority said that there is a traffic obstruction on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi after the Ras Al Khor Street bridge and urged motorists to take caution.

