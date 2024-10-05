Dubai: Vehicle overturns, causes 31-minute delay on major road towards Sharjah

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 12:35 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 12:43 PM

If your weekend plans involve heading to Sharjah, you should avoid taking the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Dubai Police took to X on Saturday to inform motorists of an overturned vehicle on the busy road.

The incident took place near Muhaisnah Bridge, while heading towards Sharjah. The 6.9km stretch that normally takes 4 minutes to cross, is now taking motorists on the route up to 35 minutes.