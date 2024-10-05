Dubai: Vehicle overturns, causes 31-minute delay on major road towards Sharjah

A second accident was reported along the same stretch near Dubai Parks and Resorts
If your weekend plans involve heading to Sharjah, you should avoid taking the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Dubai Police took to X on Saturday to inform motorists of an overturned vehicle on the busy road.
The incident took place near Muhaisnah Bridge, while heading towards Sharjah. The 6.9km stretch that normally takes 4 minutes to cross, is now taking motorists on the route up to 35 minutes.
Dubai Police in its advisory asked motorists to be careful and stay safe.
A second accident was reported along the same stretch near Dubai Parks and Resorts
