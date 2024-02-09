Dubai traffic alert: Motorists warned of delays on intersection from tomorrow

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 4:38 PM

Motorists have been warned of delays while travelling towards the intersection between Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Road by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.

Taking to X, the RTA alerted residents of delays that will begin from tomorrow, Saturday, February 10 until Monday, February 12. This is due to road work and traffic diversions taking place between the two roads during the given timeframe.

The work will start from 1am on Saturday and go on until 6am on Monday.

Motorists have been advised to follow directional signs and use alternative routes like Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road, 2nd December St, Sheikh Zayed Rd. and Al Ittihad Rd. to reach their destination safely.

