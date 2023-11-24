Dubai traffic alert: Accident on major highway to Abu Dhabi; police warn of delays

Local businesses in the Emirates have embraced the festive spirit, offering special menus featuring classic dishes such as roast turkey, mashed potatoes
The Dubai Police has warned motorists of an accident on a major road in the emirate on Friday.
Taking to X, the authority said the incident took place on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road after the Expo Bridge.
Motorists are advised to drive safely and be extra cautious.
