Dubai traffic alert: Motorists advised to use alternate roads tomorrow due to cycle race

The riders will start at the magnificent Louvre Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Island and finish at Abu Dhabi Breakwater
Motorists in some areas of Dubai will face traffic diversions due to the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge set to take place in the emirate on Sunday, February 25.
The RTA announced that traffic will stop 10 minutes before the race starts and will be diverted to alternative streets as the racers pass. The race is expected to begin from 6am and go on until 10.30am.
The affected roads are between Expo City Dubai to Al Khamila St. These routes are: Expo City Dubai to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan; Al Nahyan St to Global Village to Hessa St; Al Asayel St to Garn Al Sabkha St; First Al Khail St to Al Khamila St.
Taking to X, the authority said that all traffic directions will be suspended at major intersections controlled by traffic lights and roundabouts along the cycle track. Traffic flow will resume after the last participant of the race.
The authority urged motorists to take alternate routes during the closures
