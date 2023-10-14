UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai traffic alert: Accident reported on major road

The authority had advised drivers to remain careful and maintain their safety

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 2:48 PM

An authority has warned motorists of an accident on a major road in the emirate.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Dubai Police put out a traffic alert warning motorists of a traffic obstruction.

The accident took place on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road after Dubai Al-Ain Bridge heading towards Sharjah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority had advised drivers to remain careful and maintain their safety.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE