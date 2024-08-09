Dubai traffic alert: Accident on MBZ Road; delays expected

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 7:37 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 7:38 PM

The Dubai Police has alerted about an accident on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road on Friday evening. In a social media post, it said the accident that has occurred after Mirdif City Centre Bridge, heading towards Abu Dhabi, has resulted in obstructions and slow movement of traffic.

The law enforcement agency also urged commuters to be extra cautious while driving on the SMBZ road.