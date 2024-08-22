E-Paper

Dubai traffic alert: Accident on major road; authority warns motorists

Drivers have been alerted of expected congestion in the area

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 8:46 AM

Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 9:06 AM

The Dubai Police warned motorists of an accident on a major road in the city on Thursday morning.

The incident took place on Ras Al Khor Street after Bu Kadra Bridge towards Jebel Ali.


Drivers have been alerted of expected congestion in the area.

The authority warned them to use advised alternative routes and take caution while driving.

