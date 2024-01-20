Dubai traffic alert: Accident on major road; authority warns motorists

Girls should take the vaccine between the ages of 9 and 12, when it is the most effective
An accident took place on a major road in Dubai on Saturday, according Dubai Police.
The authority took to X, warning motorists of the traffic obstruction due to the incident on Sheikh Zayed Road from Defence Bridge towards the Trade Centre roundabout.
Drivers have been advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety.
