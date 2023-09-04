UAE

Dubai traffic alert: Accident on key road, authorities warn motorists

Motorists have been advised to remain cautious while driving and maintain safety

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 4:00 PM

The Dubai Police has warned motorists of an accident on a key road in the emirate on Monday.

The authority took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to notify drivers of the collision between two vehicles on Al Khail Street, opposite Al Jaddaf.

The accident has taken place towards the direction of Gulf Crossing.

Motorists have been advised to remain cautious while driving and maintain their safety.

