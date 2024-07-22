Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Business Bay, authority warns motorists

There is no standard amount for tipping in the UAE, nor is there any consensus regarding what the ideal tip is
Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on Business Bay, the city's central business district.
The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on Business Bay heading towards Deira.
Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
There is no standard amount for tipping in the UAE, nor is there any consensus regarding what the ideal tip is
Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General in Dubai issued a statement warning their countrymen and urging them to adhere to local laws
Social media and Covid are some factors behind the increasing popularity of such parties
The protesters reportedly disrupted transportation and destroyed public and private property
Rescue operation took place at midnight when the driver was cruising towards Shahama
Globally, spot gold was down 0.19 per cent at $2,406.8 per ounce at 9.10am
Radiofrequency ablation was used to treat eight patients experiencing health issues related to fibroids, including painful periods
In the Emirates, a retirement visa was introduced in 2021, allowing expats to stay in the country after retiring