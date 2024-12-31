Dubai: Tourists wait over 15 hours to witness Burj Khalifa’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks

As the world geared up to welcome 2025, Dubai Mall became a central hub for tourists eager to witness the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Among them were Spanish tourists Yelko Rodriguez and Javier Nieto, who arrived at the mall at 9am on December 31, preparing to wait over 15 hours for the spectacular display. "Last year we celebrated New Year’s Eve in Paris," Yelko shared. "This year, we wanted to see the famous Burj Khalifa fireworks, so we came prepared with our special 2025 glasses."

Like many other visitors, the two men were determined to secure the best spot for the midnight show. They were part of a larger crowd that gathered at Dubai Mall, many willing to wait for over 15 hours to ensure a clear view of the world's tallest tower lit up for the occasion.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

To accommodate the large number of spectators, Dubai offered several family-friendly, free viewing areas across the city, including Southridge, the outer boulevard, and Old Town. Shuttle buses were also available to transport visitors from various locations, while a colour-coded zone system helped visitors navigate the areas smoothly.

Guests also had the option to purchase tickets to Burj Park or book tables at restaurants in Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai for a front-row view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

'We didn’t mind spending that much'

The duo spent approximately Dh4000 each to book tickets to come to Dubai. “I last came to Dubai in January 2018 and I paid just half the price,” said Javier. “This time because it was New Year’s Eve (NYE), the prices were doubled. But we didn’t mind spending that money for a memorable NYE.”

While many visitors were willing to wait, others, like Yelko and Javier, were also prepared to spend more for the privilege of being in Dubai for the event. Yelko and Javier shared that they each spent approximately Dh4,000 for plane tickets.

"I last visited Dubai in January 2018, and I paid just half the price," Javier said. "This time, prices were doubled because it was New Year’s Eve. But we didn’t mind spending that much for a memorable NYE.”

They booked a hotel apartment close to the ADCB metro station and took the metro to get to Dubai Mall early. They found a place in one of the free viewing areas around the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid boulevard. “It was really busy and there were hundreds of people around,” said Yelko. “But since we arrived early, we got a really good spot with a clear view of the Dubai Mall fountain.”

Aware of the crowd and the traffic chaos that would follow, Yelko and Javier decided to walk back to their apartment after the fireworks. "The roads and metro will be crowded, so we’re walking," said Javier. "It might take an hour or more, but the weather is nice. Also, it’s such experiences that makes the for good memorable.”

To ensure that everyone had a smooth experience, the Dubai Metro operated from 5am on December 31 until midnight on January 1, making it easier for residents and tourists to travel to and from the celebrations.

'A last-minute plan' German tourists Joseph and Mara arrived in Dubai three days ago to celebrate the new year and booked a room at a hotel in Business bay. They were at Dubai Mall at 12pm, scouting for locations to watch the fireworks. “The plan was to watch from our hotel,” said Joseph. “We had just come to Dubai Mall to check it out but when we saw the crowds and the festive atmosphere, we decided to stay back and make our way to the free viewing area. Since we have come all the way here, we might as well have the full Dubai NYE experience. It was a last-minute plan.” This was the first time the couple in their 50s, along with their teenage son, was celebrating New Year’s Eve in Dubai. “I have visited the city before in 2016,” said Mara. “Since then, I have been wanting to come back with the family but it never happened. This year, thankfully everything worked out and we were able to make the trip.” ALSO READ: Dubai suspends some buses to Burj Khalifa on New Year's Eve NYE in Abu Dhabi: Dh2,000 fine for throwing party poppers, unsafe driving during celebrations New Year's Eve in UAE: 11 fireworks locations announced in Ajman