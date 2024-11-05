Dubai to increase sewage fees for the first time in 10 years

The new tariffs will be rolled out in three phases, starting next year
Dubai Municipality approved revised sewage system fee structure, which will be implemented in stages over the next three years, the authority announced on Tuesday.
In its first fee update in 10 years, the city municipality said that the increase would apply to existing accounts, including sewage collection fees within areas overseen by the Municipality.
The aim of this increase is to promote water conservation in the emirate and contribute to fostering sustainable practices, preserving water resources, and creating a future-ready urban infrastructure that can meet the growing needs of Dubai residents and visitors. The new fees are aligned with the goal of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to address the needs of the emirate’s rapidly growing population.
The sewerage tariffs for residents and businesses will be gradually increased over the next three years.
According to the authorities, the new tariff remains well below the global average, including in cities with comparable GDP per capita.
Dubai’s robust economic growth, coupled with a significant population increase, has driven the need for continuous infrastructure development across all service sectors to accommodate the needs of its expanding resident and visitor base.
As Dubai continues to consolidate its status as a leading global hub and one of the world’s best places to live, work, and visit, its population is projected to reach around 7.8 million by 2040.
