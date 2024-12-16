Dubai to host World of Coffee 2025; rarest coffees to be up for bidding

Espresso coffee on coffee beans

Coffee aficionados and industry leaders will converge in Dubai this February at World of Coffee (WOC) Dubai 2025 to participate in its first DMCC Specialty Coffee Auction, where some of the globe's rarest and most exquisite coffee beans will be up for bidding.

Through a special strategic partnership between WOC Dubai and DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), buyers from around the world, including leading global producers, will be able to compete for approximately 20 exclusive lots of rare, specialty-grade coffee beans, both in person and remotely via an advanced digital auction platform.

Specialty coffee is classed as coffee scoring 80 points or above on the 100-point scale used on the Specialty Coffee Association Cupping form and those being auctioned will all score 92 and above. Coffee prices, especially those with high ratings, are rapidly rising and earlier this year a new record was set when the Elida Geisha Natural Torre coffee lot from the Lamastus Family Estate sold for US $10,013 per kilo.

Some of the rarest coffees in the world include Black Ivory from Thailand, which sells for approximately $1,500 per kilogram and Kopi Luwak from Indonesia that can fetch up to $1,200 per kilogram.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said: "The inaugural Dubai Coffee Auction by DMCC in 2025 is a testament to our role in shaping the future of one of the world's most traded commodities. By showcasing some of the rarest and finest coffees, this event not only has the potential to set new record prices for specialty coffee but reinforces Dubai's position as a leading hub in the global coffee trade. Together, we are bringing coffee producers, traders, and enthusiasts from around the world to Dubai, driving growth, sustainability, and excellence within the industry."

The auction will be a highlight of WOC Dubai 2025, the Middle East's largest coffee trade show. Returning for its fourth edition from February 10-12, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, WOC Dubai is set to attract over 13,500 visitors and more than 400 international exhibitors.

As the MENA coffee market surges towards an estimated value of $11.5 billion by 2025, WOC Dubai arrives at a pivotal moment for the industry.