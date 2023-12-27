Photo: KT File

The Dubai Police will start closing roads for New Year celebrations from 4pm onwards on December 31, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Abdul Rehman Obaid Juma Al Falasi, from the traffic department at the Dubai Police, advised visitors and residents who are coming to the Downtown area and other popular locations to start their trips early and use public transport.

“The closure of roads at all locations will start at about 4pm on December 31," he said.

Here are the timings, according to Al Falasi:

Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will start closing at 4pm

Upper level of the Financial Road will be closed at 8 pm and the lower level at 4pm

Al Asayel Road will also be closed at 4 pm

All the traffic from these roads will be diverted to the Sheikh Zayed Road.

The Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai's arterial highway, will be closed at 9pm to all kinds of traffic, he added.

Across the emirate, preparations for New Year's Eve are in full swing — with 32 locations marked on the event committee's security and action plan. These include Hatta, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Festival City, and others.

“This year, we have given 30 supporting tents located in all these areas to give support and resources to whoever needed them, from food supplies and water to toilets and lost-and-found service,” Al Falasi said.

The Event Preparation Committee has started working on the New Year's Eve plan three months ago, holding several meetings with all partners such as the Roads and Transport Authority, Civil Defence, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance. Fifty-five internal and external partners are serving on the committee.

10,000 police officers, volunteers

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Al Falasi said nearly 1,300 vehicles will be deployed to cover all 32 celebration venues in Dubai. More than 10,000 police officers and volunteers will also be stationed across the emirate to support the civil defence, RTA and ambulances on New Year Eve.

“Come early and use more public transport rather than personal cars, as the RTA will be deploying buses to transport people freely around the events,” he said, adding that people should keep checking the Dubai Police social media platforms for updates and advisories.

