Dubai: Three developers fined Dh500,000 each for violating real estate law

It is carrying 1,166 tonnes of urgent essential food supplies onboard
Three developers in Dubai have been fined Dh500,000 each for promoting and marketing real estate projects without completing the mandatory registration procedures for off-plan projects.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel
The Dubai Land Department (DLD) did not name the developers, but said they had violated a law on real estate development escrow accounts. The bank account is designated for a real estate project where the funds collected from buyers of off-plan units are deposited. The account aims to regulate the construction process of the units sold, ensuring the protection of investor rights.
Ali Abdullah Al Ali, director of the Real Estate Control Department, urged investors to verify that off-plan projects are licensed and registered with an escrow account. They can check this through the DLD’s Dubai REST application.
Investors must not “make any payments outside the project's escrow account”, he added.
ALSO READ:
It is carrying 1,166 tonnes of urgent essential food supplies onboard
A 12-member New York jury convicted him for falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence an adult film star ahead of the 2016 US election
Besides being debt-free, the prisoners were released and reunited with their families
The supporters are reminded to adhere to traffic rules and officers’ instructions
The hikes in premiums and co-payments come as Daman expands the basic plan's coverage to top-tier hospitals
Residents went all out as they bought travel outfits and gifts for loved ones just in time for summer and Eid Al Adha holidays
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas
The hairstylist has worked with top stars like Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt, making sure they look perfect