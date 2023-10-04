Dubai: At Dh1.5 million, this cycle made of gold costs more than a Rolls-Royce

Photos: Supplied

Popularly known as the city of gold, Dubai glitters in all its glory. The city has seen everything from a gold-plated car to watches and more. The latest masterpiece is a British racing bicycle made of gold. Priced at Dh1.5 million, it costs more than a Rolls-Royce.

The bike has been put up for sale in Dubai. Built by Riyadh-based Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery in Dubai, the bicycle is made of approximately 4kg gold and weighs 7kg.

This British racing bike, with 24K gold, has elevated this modest form of transport to another level. From the tip of the drop handlebars to the wheel stays, and every other part in between, including every ridge of the gear chain, is made of 24K gold.

Mohammad Abbasi, chief digital officer of Al Romaizan, said it took 20 employees around six months to design and develop the product.

“This is the first piece from the Al Romaizan. It can be made of 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K variants of the precious metal,” he told Khaleej Times in an interview.

The bike was also put on display at the recently-held Watch and Jewellery Show at Sharjah Expo, where it wowed visitors.

The company will showcase the bicycle at one of its flagship stores here soon.

The bike is not just a showpiece but the buyer can ride it as well.

It has already received strong interest from prospective buyers for this unique piece.

“Anyone can buy this. We had five interested clients and we’re about to close a deal with one,” added Abbasi.

He added that tyres, brakes, seat and their related parts are not made of gold.

