Dubai: These residents beat the traffic by cycling to work every day

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 7:59 AM

Summer is here in the UAE, and the temperatures are rising. However, some residents are still keen on cycling to work – citing practicality and the health benefits biking brings, not to mention their contribution to reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions.

Dubai resident Mohsin Hasam Palija, 35, who works as a yacht captain, told Khaleej Times he has been saving at least Dh700 monthly for the past year by not taking a taxi and instead using a bike for his daily commute to work and home.

The Indian expat lives about 8km away from his workplace. "Previously, I used to pay around Dh18 to hail a taxi from home to work, and my budget was around Dh700 monthly. But, ever since I subscribed to a bike-sharing app, my transportation expense dropped to Dh420 only for one year."

Palija prefers renting a bike over owning one "because there's no maintenance cost, and I don't have to worry about parking."

Mohsin Hasam Palija.

"Docking stations for bikes are well-placed in my neighbourhood and work area. I paid for unlimited use for a year, and whenever I need a bike, I open the app and grab one," he added.

‘Control of own time’

Another Dubai resident, Muhammad Naveed, 31, said he finds it more convenient to use bikes than the public buses. He said: “I work in sales and go around Jumeirah Lake Towers daily for work. I used to take the bus but had to be mindful of the route schedule. When I switched to using bikes, I had more control of my own time."

The Pakistani expat has been pedalling to work for more than a year, and he has been saving about Dh300 monthly by using a cheaper mode of transport.

“I see a lot of residents in JLT who pedal to work. It’s convenient because we’re not caught in traffic congestion, and imagine our contribution in reducing carbon emission because we have ditched cars for bikes,” he added.

Muhammad Naveed.

Naveed’s contribution to protect the environment is quantified by a recent study by the European Cycle Federation that says "a commuter who switches from car to bike for an 8km commute saves 750kg of carbon emissions annually."

Summer not a problem

Palija and Naveed said the summer heat is not a problem for them to continue biking to work. They usually go to work early morning, when the sun is not at its peak, and go back home late afternoon.

“Cycling for 10–15 minutes is quite manageable,” they added, as they also ensure they keep their bodies hydrated and they wear only comfortable and light-coloured clothes.

“Biking to work – when it’s only a short distance – is faster than driving or using public transportation. Bicycles offer better manoeuvrability as we bypass traffic and we can arrive at our destination on time,” they added.

App used more for work than leisure

On another note, Careem said their bike-sharing app is more popular among residents who use it for work rather than leisure.

Seven out 10, or 71 per cent use Careem Bike for work, while only 29 per cent use it for leisure. The most active bike-to-work user was a female resident who has completed a total of 1,847 Careem Bike trips to work from January 2023 to May 2024.

"Careem Bike has been a fan favourite among Dubai residents and tourists for years, offering a fun way to explore the city and a practical transportation option for daily commutes,” said Sami Amin, senior director of operations at Careem, adding: “We're thrilled to see a significant segment of our user base choosing our service for their work travel. Careem was launched to simplify life in the region, and we're proud to offer our customers a simple, affordable, and sustainable transportation option for their daily commutes."

The most popular docking stations for those using Careem Bike for work are JLT, Marina, Mankhool, and Dubai Media City; while the most popular docking stations for those using it for leisure are Jumeirah, Dubai Water Canal, Al Khawaneej, and Al Mamzar.