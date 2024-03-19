Dubai: Teen expat creates organisation at 14 now given Diana Legacy Award

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 6:16 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 6:17 PM

Netra Venkatesh founded her organisation, SpunkGo, in July 2020 when she was only 14 years old, with a vision to utilise social media and the internet to empower young women. Now, that she is 17 years old , her organisation has reached more than 5,000 young girls from more than 20 countries and various walks of life through a single community platform, utilising the power of social media for positive change.

SpunkGo focuses on bridging the gap between basic education and practical knowledge, offering programs on mental health, communication, career guidance, and more. With a range of speakers spanning different fields and expertise, Netra aimed to inspire and empower young girls, ages 16 to 25, to pursue their dreams and overcome barriers.

"I believe that education goes beyond academics. It's about equipping young girls with the necessary life skills to thrive. Communication, self-esteem, and career guidance are vital aspects of empowerment," Netra emphasised.

Netra was noticed for her efforts and as a result, was awarded Legacy Award at the London ceremony on March 14. Named after late Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given to 20 young leaders from across the world who have demonstrated their ability to inspire and mobilise new generations to serve their communities.

Netra's journey began during the the pandemic in June 2020. "I started SpunkGo in the middle of the pandemic when I realised the potential of online platforms to connect and educate people who might not have access otherwise. I wanted to provide young girls with opportunities and empower them through education," she said to Khaleej Times.

Challenges and scepticism

Despite initial challenges and scepticism due to her young age and lack of credibility, Netra persisted in her mission. Starting with local connections in Dubai, she gradually expanded SpunkGo's reach, attracting speakers and volunteers who shared her passion of empowering women.

"At first, it was challenging to convince people to participate because I was young and lacked credibility. But I reached out to people I knew personally, and as the organisation grew, more individuals came forward to support our cause, and provide valubale informations for the young girls," Netra shared.

Netra invited experts who talked about finding jobs, how to preserve your mental health, how to overcome academic stress and how to overcome all the limitations a young women can face.

Netra's organisation has already made a significant impact on the lives of many. "I'm proud of the impact SpunkGo has had on young girls' lives. One girl from Kazakhstan applied the lessons she learned in our session on self-esteem and successfully landed a job at Hilton Hotels. It's moments like these that make me realise the power of education," Netra said with pride.

But more things need to be done, Netra recognises that some of the girls who participate in the webinars lack basic access to the internet and have to walk long distances just to connect. Reflecting on this challenge, Netra shared, "It's disheartening to see that some of the girls we aim to help don't have easy access to the internet. We want to address this issue by providing them with the necessary infrastructure and resources to bridge the digital divide."

Looking to the future, Netra envisions a time when she can reach even more girls and expand her impact beyond online meetings and courses. With sufficient resources and support, her goal is to provide these girls not only with access to valuable courses but also with the tools necessary to overcome the barriers they face.

A dream come true

Netra expressed that receiving The Legacy Award from Prince William and Harry was a dream come true. She expressed her gratitude for the recognition and emphasised the importance of continuing Princess Diana's legacy of empowering young people to change the world.

"I think it was like a dream, I had to pinch myself and make myself realise that this was real. I think I was a little bit nervous because I didn’t really know the protocol,”Netra recalled.

Looking ahead, Netra will pursue her higher education while working part-time as a marketing professional. "I have big plans for the future. I want to further my education and work as a marketing professional while continuing to support SpunkGo. I believe expanding the team will bring fresh ideas and help us reach even more girls in need," Netra shared.

