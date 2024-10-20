Dubai: Taxi driver finds Dh1 million in lost valuables; honoured by police for return

Dubai Police honoured an Egyptian taxi driver for returning valuable items worth Dh1 million which he found in his car, it said on Sunday.

Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Station awarded Hamada Abu Zeid, who works for Dubai Taxi corporation, a certificate of appreciation, emphasising the importance of community collaboration in enhancing security and reinforcing positive values across society.

Dubai Police praised the driver and said his act embodies "the noble values of integrity and responsibility that Dubai Police seeks to promote in the community.

Abu Zeid expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating that it was his duty to return the valuables to the police to ensure their safe return to the rightful owner.

There were other instances of police recognition of UAE residents for their good deeds.

Last month, Dubai Police have honoured two residents for their cooperation and ethical conduct.

The Bur Dubai Police Station awarded Yasir Hayat Khan Sheer and Nishan Rai Bijab Kumar Ray with certificates of appreciation after their efforts contributed to enhancing safety and security in the community.

In June, a young boy was honoured by Dubai Police as well for handing over a wallet with a sum of money.