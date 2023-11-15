Dubai: Swiss wins $1 million in Duty Free draw at Airshow

Dubai Duty Free's Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention and Corporate Security and Yousef Al Khalid, VP - HR Service Delivery conducted the draw for Millennium Millionaire Series 440. — Supplied photos

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:54 PM

A Swiss national was announced as the latest US$1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire at the draw held on Wednesday at the Dubai Airshow site in Dubai World Central.

Hugo Truetsch, a 65-year-old Swiss national based in Zug, Switzerland became the latest $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 440 with ticket number 3625, which he purchased online on October 31.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 10 years, Truetsch is a father of one and works as a director for an asset management company.

“I love participating in your promotion and it’s one of the best. Thank you Dubai Duty Free, you have made day!” he said.

Truetsch is the fourth Swiss national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Wednesday's Millennium Millionaire draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention and Corporate Security and Yousef Al Khalid, VP - HR Service Delivery.

Finest Surprise draw

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car. Joining in the draw was Elham Almulla, Assistant Manager – Shrinkage Prevention.

Abdulaziz Alshareef, a 36-year-old Saudi Arabian national based in Riyadh won a BMW 740i M Sport (Dravit Grey Metallic) car, with ticket number 0099 in Finest Surprise Series 1857, which he purchased online on November 3.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for one year now, Alshareef, who works for the Saudi government, commented: “Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this amazing win. I encourage everyone to participate in your promotion.”

The operation has a total of four luxury vehicles sharing the limelight with the latest aircraft at the Dubai Airshow and will conduct a draw over four days including one Millennium Millionaire Series promotion.

Tickets for the remaining luxury vehicles are on sale at the Dubai Duty Free counters and in the Dubai Duty Free shop throughout the week-long Dubai Airshow, which comes to an end on November 17. The luxury vehicles include a Mercedes Benz G 63 (Polar White) car and Indian FTR R Carbon (Black Carbon Fiber) motorbike.

