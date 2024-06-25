Dubai summer: Win Dh500,000 in cash, gold, luxury cars and grab daily deals this DSS

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 2:46 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 9:34 PM

It is going to be an action-packed summer for UAE residents and visitors, complete with prizes, shopping discounts, and several other offers. The Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) that kicks off this weekend will allow shoppers to win millions of dirhams in cash, dining offers, staycation deals, BOGO offers on jewellery and more.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is conducting two raffles in partnership with fuel retailer Enoc, one of which will give residents the chance to win Dh500,000 in cash every week. The second one- the DSS Mega Raffle- will run from June 16 to August 26, giving 8 winners a chance to win Mini Coopers. Shoppers can buy raffle coupons for Dh50 at ENOC stations or select malls, with every 10,000 tickets sold resulting in a draw.

Those who spend more than Dh300 across Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) malls over the summer period will stand a chance to become a DSS SHARE Millionaire and win a Maserati Grecale GT. Similarly, shoppers who spend more than Dh300 at the Dubai Festival City Mall can win daily instant prizes and a grand prize of two Lexus cars.

The DSS Daily Surprises, which will run from July 2 to August 4, will give bargain hunters 34 days of daily surprises across sports, fashion, beauty, and home labels. Details for each day’s surprise will only be unveiled 24 hours beforehand.

Gold and Jewellery

Shoppers can win Dh100,000 vouchers and exclusive deals, including BOGO offers on jewellery. They can also win gold platters and other prizes when they spend a specified amount. From June 10 to July 15, 150 participating stores from the Dubai Jewellery Group will offer up to 50 per cent off diamonds and pearls and reduced making charges on gold and exclusive gifts upon purchase.

“Some jewellers will be offering deals like buy one necklace and get one free during the month,” said Abdalla Al Ameeri, AVP of Raffles and Retail Promotions & Strategic Alliances.

Wafi City is launching its own campaign from June 28 to September 1, where shoppers who spend a minimum of Dh300 across any outlet within the mall will enter a grand raffle draw to win a dazzling 22.2-carat diamond necklace and earrings set in 18-carat white gold valued at Dh70,000.

During August, malls will run a back-to-school campaign. Those who spend Dh200 can get customers to score a digital raffle ticket and enter to win a share of Dh100,000. Twenty winners will have the opportunity to take home Dh5,000 each.

Dh25,000 weekly prizes

This year marks the 25th anniversary of edutainment centre Modhesh World. As part of the celebration, there will be a 25th Raffle Draw. Those who spend time and money at the centre will stand a chance to win Dh25,000 as weekly prizes for five weeks and a grand prize of Dh250,000