Dubai summer: Free ice cream, juices, and cold water for workers, delivery riders

UAE implements a midday break each year for construction and industrial workers during the hottest hours of the day in the summer. However, considering the rising temperatures, any form of respite from the heat is greatly beneficial for these workers.
'Al Freej Fridge' campaign aims to distribute cold water, juices and ice cream to mitigate the effects of summer heat on workers and promote the values of compassion and giving in the Dubai community.
The campaign, which will continue until August 23, will benefit one million cleaners, construction workers, delivery riders and agricultural workers on streets and roads during the summer.
It was launched with the support of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Furjan Dubai, in cooperation with the UAE Water Aid Foundation and the UAE Food Bank.
Furjan Dubai uses refrigerated vehicles to tour various areas of Dubai to distribute water, cold drinks and ice cream to workers and delivery drivers who work in outdoor areas with the participation of volunteers from the local community during the summer.
The humanitarian community campaign 'Al Freej Fridge' aims to increase community participation in mitigating health risks associated with high temperatures, such as dehydration and heat stress, thereby maintaining workers' health.
The campaign reflects Furjan Dubai's efforts to enhance the commitment of residents in Dubai's neighbourhoods to their social responsibility, particularly towards workers, in appreciation of their dedication and efforts. The initiative seeks to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of these workers.
Dr Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, said, “The humanitarian community campaign, 'Al Freej Fridge', reflects the values of giving and compassion inherent in the Dubai community, and the efforts of all its segments to contribute to charitable works, which consolidates the principle of social solidarity among different social segments.”
He pointed out the importance of this campaign in encouraging support for noble initiatives aimed at supporting workers during their presence in outdoor areas throughout the year, especially during the summer.
He appreciated the Foundation 'Furjan Dubai', its positive and influential role in Dubai society, its contributions to supporting all its categories, and its initiatives to support the workers in the field, stressing that the values of giving, compassion and empathy for others will remain a deep-rooted trait in the people of the Emirates and Dubai society.
Alia Al Shamlan, Director of "Furjan Dubai", confirmed that the launch of the humanitarian community campaign carries several humanitarian messages that express the authenticity of the Emirati society, its compassion, solidarity and the competition of its members to do good.
She noted that the distribution of water, cold juices and ice cream to workers during the summer embodies a high sense of responsibility on the part of the partners of this humanitarian community campaign, and the volunteers who play a vital role in the success of all qualitative initiatives, expressing the spirit of one family that distinguishes Dubai society.
Alia Al Shamlan said: “We will work in cooperation with our partners in the campaign to reach one million workers in their workplaces, and we seek to leave a positive impact on the souls of this dear segment, which is not prevented by the climatic conditions, no matter how difficult, from performing its duty as an effective element in the prosperity and well-being of Dubai."
