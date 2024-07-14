Dubai: Summer camp in Burj Khalifa? Now, children can explore At the Top!

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 10:48 AM

As temperatures soar, are you looking for fun indoor destinations for your children? Summer camps are a popular feature in Dubai, with parents trying to keep their children entertained as well as educated.

Now, children can register for summer camps in Dubai Mall, including a tour of level 124 in Burj Khalifa! The timings are from 9am to 3pm on Monday to Thursday, running between July 1 till August 29, and covering 6 attractions in Dubai's largest mall.

Events and games

Day 1 (Monday): Acting academy, dance class, arts and crafts, fashion studio and music mixing. These events will be held at Kidzania.

Day 2 (Tuesday): Arcades and rides at Play DXB, and a movie at Reel Junior cinema

Day 3 (Wednesday): Skating session at Dubai Ice Rink, and a tour of level 124 at At The Top, Burj Khalifa

Day 4 (Thursday): Aquatic activities at the aquarium and access to Aquarium Tunnel, Underwater Zoo, and Penguin Cove. Ride in Glass-bottom Boat, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Aquarium.

Cost

Without food and beverages: Dh699 including VAT per child

With food and beverages: Dh799 including VAT per child