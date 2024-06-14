E-Paper

Dubai: Stage set for RD Burman concert tomorrow

The concert will spotlight teen musical prodigy, Sreeyanka Banerjee, alongside renowned theatre personality, Gaggan Mudgal

Web Desk
Sreeyanka Banerjee

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 8:24 PM

Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 9:36 PM

Dubai is set to experience an evening filled with melodies, memories, and fascinating stories about the legendary Bollywood composer RD Burman.

A musical tribute titled — Oh Pancham! — will take place at the Emirates International School Auditorium in Jumeirah on June 15 at 7:30pm. It is being organised by the Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts.


The concert will spotlight Dubai’s teen musical prodigy, Sreeyanka Banerjee, alongside renowned RJ and theatre personality, Gaggan Mudgal.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


“The concert is particularly special to me as it marks the professional launch of my student, Sreeyanka into the world of music," said Jogiraj Sikidar, founder and director of Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts, who has also conceptualised the show.

Sreeyanka Banerjee, the star artist of the evening, said: "It is a dream come true for me. I will be performing evergreen compositions like 'Raina Beeti Jaye', the iconic 'Chura Liya Hai', the foot-tapping number 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko', and many more."

Gaggan Mudgal

The concert will include rare audio and video clips of RD Burman. “I will be sharing some intriguing insights about Pancham. It promises to be an evening filled with musical joy and nostalgia," said Mudgal, the evening's narrator.

Tickets for the concert are available on Platinumlist.

