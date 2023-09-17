Dubai: Speed limits revealed as cycling tracks from two key parks 90% complete

Published: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 11:56 AM Last updated: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 10:26 PM

New cycling tracks that start from popular parks in Dubai are all set to open soon, with 90 per cent of the construction completed. The 7-km tracks connect with the existing cycling lanes extending 32km in Al Khawaneej and Mushrif.

The first track runs from the Quranic Garden on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street up to the intersection with Al Khawaneej Street. It crosses the street through the combined pedestrian and cycling bridge on Al Khawaneej Street to link with the existing cycling track in the area.

The second track starts from the Mushrif Park near the Crocodile Park, extends up to the intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and then heads north up to the intersection with Al Khawaneej Street. It crosses the street through the pedestrian and cycling bridge on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to connect with the cycling track in Al Khawaneej.

With these, the total length of the cycling lanes in the two areas extends to 39km.

A master plan to develop cycling tracks and connect key districts of the city includes increasing the total length from the existing 544km to 819km by 2026, a top official said.

“The coastal areas such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, and the Marina will be linked to the external road tracks at Al Qudra, Seih Al Salam, and Nad Al Sheba along Al Barsha, Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Dubai Transport

Speed limits

The RTA has set a speed limit of 30kmph at cycling tracks dedicated to amateurs and those shared with vehicles. For tracks that are shared by pedestrians, the limit is 20kmph

However, no specific speed limits are set for cycling training tracks.

