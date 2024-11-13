Dubai: Some firms offer work-from-home option, flexible hours to help employees beat traffic

Many companies in Dubai are offering flexible work hours to their employees by allowing them to work from home and also encouraging them to opt for carpooling to beat traffic during peak hours.

Some Dubai-based private companies allow staff to work for eight-hour shifts anytime during the day to save time and avoid the hassle of traffic.

This comes as Dubai aims to expand its flexible working hours programme and remote work policies across the emirate to ease traffic. Studies conducted by Dubai authorities showed that implementing flexible working hours and remote work can help reduce morning peak travel time across Dubai by 30 per cent.

“Working in the IT sector offers me the flexibility of working from home, a privilege that is especially valuable since my employer is based in the US. This setup means that I have to adjust my schedule to align with US time zones, which often results in long work hours extending into the night. While this can be challenging, the flexibility it offers also provides a unique opportunity to be present for my family,” said Mainak Sengupta.

“We offer the option of working flexibly from home. The start and end times in the office are also flexible so that employees can also travel outside of peak times,” said Oliver Kowalski, managing director, Hays Middle East.

Kowalski added that if the traffic situation becomes even worse due to heavy rain, the company will extend its offer of flexible work to employees.

Vivek Arora, managing director of SHRM Mena, said they have adopted various measures to help employees avoid traffic including flexible work hours, whereby they can work for eight-hour shifts any time of the day from 8am to 6.30pm and hybrid working option for employees to work four days from office and one day from home for all non-essential roles.

He added that they encourage carpooling within the legal boundaries to staff.

Affecting work-life balance

As traffic has increased dramatically due to the population growth of Dubai and UAE over the past few years, Vivek Arora said on an average employees are spending nearly double the time on roads as compared to 2021-22. “This is negatively affecting their work-life balance and mental health.”

Oliver Kowalski added that people spending hours in traffic is affecting their work-life balance. "Spending time on crowded trains or travelling in traffic jams, in particular, has a high potential for stress and can lead to more frequent illnesses in the long term. It also leaves less time for family and hobbies," he said, adding that they make sure that all employees have the opportunity to park near the office. "When selecting the office, we also took into account that there is a train station nearby so that our employees can also use public transport." Mainak Sengupta added that one of the biggest upsides of flexible working hours is that he gets to spend quality time with his daughter. "My wife is also a busy professional, so my ability to be home during the day is a big help. For instance, when my daughter returns from school, I can be there to pick her up from the bus stop. This small but meaningful moment allows us to connect and spend time together before I dive back into work. In addition to this, I can keep an eye on the house, handle small tasks, and ensure everything is running smoothly, which is a relief for my wife, who has a hectic work schedule," he said. How to ease traffic Vivek Arora suggested subsidising school transport which will have a significant reduction in traffic as well as putting a cap on the vehicle ownership ratio to a family, imposing higher registration and insurance charges for more cars in a family, encouraging odd-even number plate plying on the roads, and improving public transport frequency and connectivity for transport.