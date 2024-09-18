Dubai Shopping Festival announces dates for 30th season

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 4:14 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 4:21 PM

Dubai Shopping Festival is set to return soon this December, with the highly anticipated retail event announcing its dates on Wednesday.

The shopping festival will begin from December 6, 2024, and run until January 12, 2025.

On its 30-year anniversary, the shopping festival will feature some of the world’s biggest A-list performers and celebrities in a line-up of live concerts including the 321 Festival.

It will also host outdoor pop-up community experiences at the Market Outside The Box (MOTB) and Canteen X, while bringing residents the biggest-ever shopping deals from over 1,000 global and local brands.