Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed mourns passing of esteemed scholar Sheikh Muhammad Ali

Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, mourned the passing of esteemed Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Ali on Monday.
Describing him as one of Dubai's 'distinguished' scholars, the Ruler offered his condolences on the scholar's demise who passed away on Monday, July 15.
Taking to X, the leader said in a heartfelt post: "Hundreds of students graduated under his leadership. He wrote more than 70 books on Sharia science. He completed dozens of charitable projects. His council was full of goodness, Sharia knowledge, and interaction with... the people."
"May God have mercy on him and place him in spacious gardens and grant his family and relatives patience and solace," added the leader.
The scholar was named Dubai Quran Award's Islamic personality of the year in 2016 at the age of 96.
Born in 1920, Sheikh Muhammad Ali bin Al Sheikh Abdurrahman Sultan Al Ulama completed his education from Al Azhar University in Cairo. He had taught Arabic and Shariah sciences at Sultan Al Ulama School for Religious Sciences for the past 40 years
His published books include a 11-part Quran explanation. He had undertaken over 200 charity projects in his lifetime.
