Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed mourns passing of esteemed scholar Sheikh Muhammad Ali

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 4:45 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 5:08 PM

Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, mourned the passing of esteemed Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Ali on Monday.

Describing him as one of Dubai's 'distinguished' scholars, the Ruler offered his condolences on the scholar's demise who passed away on Monday, July 15.

Taking to X, the leader said in a heartfelt post: "Hundreds of students graduated under his leadership. He wrote more than 70 books on Sharia science. He completed dozens of charitable projects. His council was full of goodness, Sharia knowledge, and interaction with... the people."

"May God have mercy on him and place him in spacious gardens and grant his family and relatives patience and solace," added the leader.

The scholar was named Dubai Quran Award's Islamic personality of the year in 2016 at the age of 96.