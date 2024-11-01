Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed mourns Colm McLoughlin, 'one of the beautiful faces' of the city

He honoured him as the 'visionary' whose 'dedication transformed Dubai Duty Free into a global icon'
Colm McLoughlin. Photo: X / Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
As tributes poured in for Dubai Duty Free's former CEO Colm McLoughlin, the Ruler of the emirate on Friday joined the community in honouring his legacy.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourned McLoughlin, who passed away on October 30 at age of 81.
For Sheikh Mohammed, he was the "visionary" who transformed Dubai Duty Free (DDF) "into a global icon over more than four decades".
The well-loved DDF chief, who hailed from Ireland, was one of the pioneers who built the company from the ground up, turning it into an iconic $2-billion establishment with 6,000 employees.
The Ruler of Dubai saluted not only his dedication but also his down-to-earth nature.
"Colm was an inspiring and humble figure, one of the beautiful faces of Dubai and a brilliant mind with a kind and loving heart," Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a post on X.
The thousands of DDF employees have experienced McLoughlin's kindness firsthand. Indian expat KU Hashim, who worked at the company for decades, said their big boss "treated each staff member like family". "Anyone could go to him with anything, and he would listen," he said.
McLoughlin was a member of the original consultancy team from Aer Rianta, the Irish Airport Authority, which was contracted by the Dubai Government to launch the new duty free operation in 1983. He spearheaded the launch of DDF.
He retired in May this year as the executive vice chairman and CEO of the company after 55 years in the travel retail industry. He died in the UK at the age of 81.
