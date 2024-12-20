Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed establishes new entity to document, preserve heritage of Al Maktoum family

Photo: WAM file

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday established the Al Maktoum Archives, a new entity which will documenting and preserving the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Dubai’s Rulers and the Al Maktoum family.

Sheikh Mohammed issued Law No. (28) of 2024 concerning the establishment of the Al Maktoum Archives. The law establishes a public institution, the Al Maktoum Archives Corporation, to oversee the new entity, which will be affiliated with The Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Al Maktoum Archives is dedicated to documenting and preserving the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Dubai’s Rulers and the Al Maktoum family, ensuring its accessibility for future generations.

It will serve as a comprehensive repository for the Ruler of Dubai, encompassing his biography, collections, and literary works, while emphasising his pivotal role in transforming Dubai into a modern global cultural and commercial hub.

Additionally, the Archives will disseminate the intellectual, humanitarian, and cultural legacy of Dubai’s Rulers through publications and media channels, highlighting their contributions to the emirate’s development and their role in founding the UAE.

As the official custodian of the historical and cultural legacy of Dubai’s Rulers, the Corporation is tasked with formulating policies and strategies to preserve and promote this heritage.

It will document oral histories, produce multimedia content, and conduct research on the lives and legacies of Dubai’s Rulers, the Al Maktoum family, and the emirate’s historical milestones. A comprehensive digital archive will be established to safeguard these records, while national expertise in archiving and record management will be developed to ensure professional oversight.