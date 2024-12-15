Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces award of Dh1 million in 5th edition of 'hope makers'

Dubai's Ruler on Sunday launched the fifth edition of the 'Hope Maker's' contest that recognises individuals on the basis of their humanitarian contributions to society.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to social media to specify the eligibility of participants while encouraging people to nominate themselves as well as those around them for the position of 'hope maker'.

"Humanity thrives on hope and communities move forward in life based on the strength of hope. The most difficult challenges become easier in the face of true hope. When some spread despair and frustration in our region, we spread optimism and hope," wrote the leader.

"In every village and city, there are people who have dedicated themselves to creating hope in their communities, spreading goodness in their countries, and doing good for those around them. We search for them to honour them, appreciate them, and create role models and examples for everyone. With God’s grace, we launch a new cycle of 'Hope Makers', searching for them in every community, village, and neighbourhood to celebrate them and inspire hope in people," added Sheikh Mohammed.

The qualifications are as follows:

Practical experience: The individual must have previously worked in any humanitarian or community service.

Skills: The individual must have a positive outlook on life.

Language: The individual must be proficient in the language of giving, reading and writing.

As per the Ruler, "Anyone who sees goodness in themselves or others can nominate themselves or others through the website http://arabhopemakers.com."

"We ask God to always guide us in spreading optimism, positivity, and the hope of a better tomorrow in our region, which has suffered a lot," concluded the leader.