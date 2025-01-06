Dubai Crown Prince renames nursing, midwifery college at MBRU after Sheikha Hind

Dubai's Crown Prince announced the renaming of the College of Nursing and Midwifery at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences on Monday.

Taking to social media, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of UAE, said the college would be named after his mother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

"We look forward to the 'Hind bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery' being a beacon of excellence and innovation, and graduating qualified and highly efficient national cadres who support our goal of providing the best health and treatment services."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, while celebrating accession day, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured his wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

The women of Dubai Police came together to express their 'highest gratitude' to Sheikha Hind with a military parade.