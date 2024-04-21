Dubai floods: Sheikh Hamdan orders early payment of salaries for govt employees

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 7:14 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 7:35 PM

Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan, directed the early payment of salaries to government employees in the city in the wake of heavy rains that hit the county on Tuesday, April 16.

The salaries have been directed to be paid on Tuesday, April 23.

The decision includes:

Dubai government employees

Military personnel and military retirees

Social assistance holders affiliated with the Dubai government

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This decision reflects the Crown Prince's commitment to supporting employees and their families, amidst the extreme weather conditions faced by the country. The early disbursement is aimed at helping employees manage their family needs and ensuring their well-being during the current period.

Taking to X, the leader thanked all those who contributed in maintaining safety and helping those in distress during this challenging time. He posted a heartwarming video showing the efforts of authorities as well as residents across the city.

Earlier on Saturday, the Royal approved a series of initiatives and measures to urgently mitigate the impact of the severe weather in the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai is determined to support all those affected by the adverse weather conditions, adding that he will personally monitor the progress of response measures. He emphasised that on-ground teams will provide effective support to all citizens and residents.

Dubai Government's on-ground teams, supported by community volunteers, have been actively working on urgent solutions to challenges, informed by a detailed assessment of the situation in affected areas.

ALSO READ: