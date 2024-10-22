Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan launches initiative to train 5,000 citizens in tech skills

An initiative to train 5,000 UAE nationals to improve their technological skills was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

The Dubai Crown Prince took to social media platform X to make the announcement.

He said this initiative will train the 5,000 beneficiaries "in future technologies over the next five years, preparing them for employment in private companies in the technology sector".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He also added, "This initiative is part of a package of projects designed to foster startup growth, support national talent, and drive innovation and entrepreneurship. Dubai is a city that doesn't just compete globally—it creates its own future by nurturing national talent and offering an environment that encourages creativity and leadership."