Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan approves new 'scenic' route, projects to develop countryside, rural areas

Photos: Supplied

The master plan for Saih Al Salam Scenic Route, featuring new facilities, activities, events, and services was approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.

In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said: "These aim to provide high-quality services and advanced facilities to meet the needs of residents and visitors."

The Master plan for the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route involves developing five tourist stations and building of 97.86 kilometres of cycling tracks, bringing the total track length in the area to 156.61 kilometres. The plan also includes expanding facilities and organising activities and events to attract more tourists and offer a complete tourism experience for both residents and visitors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Thirty-seven projects and initiatives to develop Dubai's countryside and rural areas from 2024 until 2028 were also approved. The series of development projects and initiatives is estimated to cost around Dh390 million.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “The master plan for the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route and Dubai Countryside & Rural Areas Development Projects reflects the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aiming to transform Dubai’s rural areas and countryside to be among the best, most beautiful, and enjoyable for all. This contributes to solidifying the emirate’s position as an ideal destination to live and work, as well as a preferred attraction for visitors from around the world.”

Five recreational stations

The master plan outlines these five tourist stations:

Main Hub Station near Al Qudra Lakes. A traditional market will be established in this station, featuring several shops selling local products typical of the rural areas, alongside an open-air cinema near the Last Exit, offering a unique movie experience in a natural setting. Visitors can also camp in luxury marquees near the activity sites along Al Qudra Lakes. Public facilities will also be added to support the expected large number of visitors.

Wildlife Station. This station, located near Flamingo Lake, will feature various facilities and activities, including hot air balloon rides for stunning views of wildlife and the Love Lakes, luxury camping options, and elevated walking connecting Love, Qudra, and Flamingo Lakes. Kayak tours will also be available across the three lakes.

Adventure Station. In this station located near Expo 2020 Lake, an adventure park will be built near the Oryx platform, as well as walking and fitness trails. A sandy trail for cycling and walking will be added around Expo Lake, along with budget camps and restaurants.

Cultural Experience Station. This station, located near the camel farm in Al Marmoom, will provide a traditional majlis and an entertainment theatre at the camel farm. Visitors can enjoy camel rides, explore the desert, and enjoy traditional meals.