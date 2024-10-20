Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan approves new 'scenic' route, projects to develop countryside, rural areas

"These aim to provide high-quality services and advanced facilities to meet the needs of residents and visitors," said the Dubai Crown Prince
The master plan for Saih Al Salam Scenic Route, featuring new facilities, activities, events, and services was approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.
In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said: "These aim to provide high-quality services and advanced facilities to meet the needs of residents and visitors."
The Master plan for the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route involves developing five tourist stations and building of 97.86 kilometres of cycling tracks, bringing the total track length in the area to 156.61 kilometres. The plan also includes expanding facilities and organising activities and events to attract more tourists and offer a complete tourism experience for both residents and visitors.
Thirty-seven projects and initiatives to develop Dubai's countryside and rural areas from 2024 until 2028 were also approved. The series of development projects and initiatives is estimated to cost around Dh390 million.
Sheikh Hamdan said: “The master plan for the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route and Dubai Countryside & Rural Areas Development Projects reflects the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aiming to transform Dubai’s rural areas and countryside to be among the best, most beautiful, and enjoyable for all. This contributes to solidifying the emirate’s position as an ideal destination to live and work, as well as a preferred attraction for visitors from around the world.”
The master plan outlines these five tourist stations:
Cultural Experience Station. This station, located near the camel farm in Al Marmoom, will provide a traditional majlis and an entertainment theatre at the camel farm. Visitors can enjoy camel rides, explore the desert, and enjoy traditional meals.
He also added, "We continue to launch unique projects to consolidate Dubai’s status as one of the world’s best cities for quality of life and ensure our citizens, residents and visitors enjoy the highest levels of well-being."
Meanwhile, the first phase of the rural and countryside plan includes the provision of 18 new services for residents of these areas. These services involve establishing three nurseries, seven parks and open spaces, and three healthcare facilities (a hospital, a health centre, and an ambulance station). Additionally, civil defence and ambulance services will be available in the area, along with three social facilities catering to residents and visitors across the majlis, halls, and a community centre.
The Higher Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai is also managing the implementation of 37 projects and initiatives as part of the comprehensive plan for the development of rural and countryside areas, which span 2,216 square kilometres.
A rural service centre and a socio-cultural centre are being constructed at Lahbab, including a majlis, a public library, an art exhibition hall, centres for teaching traditional arts, and centres for teaching Bedouin crafts. A majlis is also being built in Al Awir, and healthcare facilities are being established in Lahbab 2 and Al Lisaili, along with an ambulance station in Margham and a civil defence centre in Lahbab 1. Additionally, three nurseries are being built in Al Awir 2, Lahbab, and Al Lisaili, and seven neighbourhood parks are being developed in Margham, Al Lisaili, Nizwa, Lahbab 1 and 2, and Al Awir 2. Furthermore, internal roads are being constructed in Margham, Lahbab, and Al Lisaili.
The plan also includes shared and mass transportation solutions to serve all rural areas, as well as traffic improvements in Lahbab, Al Awir, and Al Lisaili. The development of the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route, which is the first recreational tourist route, is also underway, along with the relocation of waste transfer stations in Lahbab 1, the relocation of the truck rest-stop, and a sewage project in Al Lisaili, Nizwa, Margham, and Lahbab 1 and 2. Landscaping works are being carried out in Al Faqa, Nizwa, and Al Lisaili, and a farmers' support programme is being implemented. Relevant entities are organising events and activities such as the Al Marmoom Festival, camel races, cycling races, and the Fazza Yola Championship.
