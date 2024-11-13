Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan appoints new CEOs at KHDA

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has appointed New CEOs at Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan issued Executive Council Resolution No. (91) of 2024 appointing Fatma Ibrahim Abdullah Belrehif as the CEO of the Education Quality Assurance Agency at the KHDA.

Sheikh Hamdan also issued Resolution No. (92) of 2024 appointing Dr. Wafi Dawood Mousa Jafar Ali as CEO of Strategy and Institutional Efficiency Sector at the Authority.

The Resolutions, which came into effect on September 14, 2023, will be published in the Official Gazette.