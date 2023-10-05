The group of over 30 people, including Emiratis and expats, rode camels for approximately 8 hours a day through the desert
Dubai's Attorney-General has banned the publication of any information or photos related to the death of a child in the seventh grade. The decision was taken out of respect for the family of the deceased.
Essam Issa Al Humaidan issued the decision after false information was circulated about the incident on social media platforms.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The ban includes all print, audio, visual and social media. The decision prohibits opinions or comments about the incident.
The Attorney-General highlighted how misinformation about sensitive matters creates panic in society.
ALSO READ:
The group of over 30 people, including Emiratis and expats, rode camels for approximately 8 hours a day through the desert
The UAE President is there to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit alongside other world leaders
Al Maktoum Bridge is an essential crossing over the Creek, connecting the neighbourhoods of Bur Dubai and Deira
Authority has announced a new method of naming streets, relying on a combination of names and numbers
Throughout the month of January, customers who purchase Dream Car tickets will have the opportunity to win a Maserati Grecale on March 3
Top official details how unified GCC visa will help tourists explore Ras Al Khaimah
The waterfront cafe is situated by Al Marmoom Lakes
The price of the tickets remains the same at each park, with only the mode of transaction being changed