Dubai: Several health facilities inspected 'remotely'

Photo: Supplied

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 5:57 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 6:01 PM

Authorities in Dubai 'remotely' inspected health facilities to ensure compliance with licensing requirements. The smart tools used enable saving time and effort, completing transactions in one day as compared to five days in previous field inspections.

In the first quarter of 2024, 615 health facilities were inspected, of which 70% were conducted remotely via the Rased smart system.

With the smart solutions of the Rased system, DHA staff can communicate with relevant individuals in healthcare facilities to provide the required service or conduct inspections.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Rased system, linked to the Sheryan system, are two smart tools that enable health inspectors to instantly assess the status, type, classification, licensing, tasks, and compliance of healthcare facilities in line with Dubai Health Authority's (DHA) approved licensing conditions.

The Rased system covers over 5000 healthcare facilities in Dubai and approximately 60,000 healthcare professionals, and is based on cutting-edge technology. The system uses a methodology that upholds quality practices in line with DHA's focus on human-centric healthcare services.